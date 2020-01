CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood). Angela Barnes Gomes directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#212). Original airdate 2/6/2020 @ 9pm.