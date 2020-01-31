STUCK – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself stuck in an alternate reality the Drew Crew desperately searches for a way to bring her back. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#113). Original airdate 2/5/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.