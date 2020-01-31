LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE — Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice’s (Mädchen Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale). Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#412.) Original airdate 2/5/2020 @ 8pm.