WHAT THE HEART DESIRES – A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Johanna Lee & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#212). Original airdate 2/7/2020 @ 8pm.