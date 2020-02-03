View this post on Instagram

It takes a village to create Josie Saltzman 💁🏻‍♀️ @mikelovesnerds and @scottspencermiller take about 2 hours to create Josie’s hair and makeup. So think of this post if you ever want to compare yourself to your favorite actor because trust me when I say l don’t look like Josie in real life 😉🤷🏻‍♀️