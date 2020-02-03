Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Last night, I dreamed that @GrantNoShow & I were filming a driving scene. It was all going well until he lost control of the wheel & accidentally drove right into the side of a house! No one was harmed but imagine our surprise when we realized we were in @Sethrogen’s living room!
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) January 29, 2020
My point in telling you this story? Not all dreams are nightmares! Sometimes, things just work themselves out! Like this time for example! Sure, this probably wouldn’t happen. And yes, Grant would face jail time IRL. But for now? Thanks for the Thai, Seth. Thanks for the Thai.
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) January 29, 2020
It takes a village to create Josie Saltzman 💁🏻♀️ @mikelovesnerds and @scottspencermiller take about 2 hours to create Josie’s hair and makeup. So think of this post if you ever want to compare yourself to your favorite actor because trust me when I say l don’t look like Josie in real life 😉🤷🏻♀️
Congratulations to @cw_arrow on 8 seasons and their series finale tonight! Thank you for having me join in on the fun and for the opportunity to bring #RayPalmer & #TheATOM to life. Big thanks to @marcguggenheim @stephenamell for making such great TV & @emilybett for being my partner in crime. 😄👊🏻🎉 Photo is actually from #Legends when Stephen kindly joined us in season 1. 😎
Happy #SuperBowl2020 ! Who are you rooting for?!
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) February 2, 2020