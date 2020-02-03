ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND WAR AND REAL ESTATE – Blake (Grant Show) finds himself all alone in the mansion, while Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) search for her new abode brings out her competitive side. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) hosts a Valentine’s Day event at the La Mirage, and Adam (Sam Underwood) attends hoping to find his Secret Admirer. Having returned to town, Dominique (Michael Michele) quickly entwines herself in a few questionable situations. Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Elaine Hendrix also star. Matt Earl Beesley directed the episode written by Christopher Fife (#312). Original airdate 2/7/2020 @ 9pm.