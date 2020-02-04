



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

FIRST THURSDAY ART WALK on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in Pioneer Square!

Head to historic Pioneer Square for this month’s First Thursday Art Walk, when art galleries open their doors to introduce new exhibitions and artists. Free.

FIUTS CULTURALFEST on Thursday, February 6th and Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the University of Washington!

FIUTS CulturalFest has two events produced by the Foundation for International Understanding through Students on the University of Washington campus.

Feb. 6 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – The international expo includes activities, arts and crafts, and games at HUB Ballrooms. Free.

Feb. 8 (5:30 to 10 p.m.) – The performance showcase has cultural booths and a 7 p.m. international music and dance show at Meany Hall. Children age 10 and younger are free.

SEATTLE RV SHOW on Thursday, February 6th through Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at CenturyLink Event Center!

See hundreds of new recreational vehicles and accessories at the Seattle RV Show, which also has seminars, a children’s treasure hunt, and a beer & wine area at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

KIRKLAND WINE WALK on Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Kirkland!

Drink local wine in shops during Kirkland Wine Walk, which begins at the Heathman Hotel for age 21+. This event repeats on multiple months.

WINE AND CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL on Friday, February 7th through Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Enumclaw!

Sample chocolate from a dozen chocolatiers, taste wine from 25 wineries, hear music, buy food, and watch demonstrations at Enumclaw Wine & Chocolate Festival at Enumclaw Expo Center for age 21+.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in the Seattle Chinatown-International District!

Join the Lunar New Year Celebration in the International District, which includes lion and dragon dances, drumming, Hawaiian & Hmong dancing, a parade (1 p.m.), arts & crafts, and $3 food items. Free.

CUPID’S UNDIE RUN on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Seattle!

Run through the streets without pants at 2 p.m. to support charity in Cupid’s Undie Run, with a party before and after at Ballroom in Fremont for age 21+.

SHORELINE SHORT FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Shoreline!

Shoreline Short Short Film Festival screens a juried selection of films that are 3 to 13 minutes long and made by local emerging and developing filmmakers, with concessions for sale and free parking at Shoreline Community College Theater. Vote for your favorite film to determine who gets a golden Sasquatch statue.

THE ART OF FOOD & WINE LYNNWOOD on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Lynnwood!

“Taste regional wines and savor exquisitely prepared gourmet food” with live music and art at Art of Food & Wine Lynnwood at Lynnwood Convention Center for age 21+. Ticket options for food or wine or both.

CHOCOFEST 2020 on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Pike Brewing Company!

Wine, spirits, cider, and beer pair deliciously with chocolate, cheese, savory food, dessert, and music at Pike Chocofest at Pike Brewing Company for age 21+. The $60 ticket includes food and 10 drink tickets.