



Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort announced today that platinum-certified vocalistwill be performing in Rivers Run Event Center on Friday, March 27th at 8PM.

“Tyler is passionate about getting real in his music by sharing his personal journey and Xamining the adversity that comes from being truly engaged with living,” Director of Marketing, Mary Jewett said. “His songs become popular hits because he is brilliant at writing lyrics that feature no-frills honesty and showcase an Xceptional survivor’s spirit.”

Growing up on a Missouri farm, Tyler discovered his affinity for country music after his mother married the touring guitarist for George Jones, who was one of the genre’s greatest raw lightning vocalists. Tyler honed his singing skills with the prestigious OAKE National Choir and years of formal voice training. He then moved to Nashville, where he scraped by working a variety of jobs and performing music sets at Tootsies Orchid Lounge, with hopes of becoming a star. The dedication paid off when Tyler was offered a tour gig with country-rapper, Colt Ford, and the chance to write with some of the best songwriters in Nashville with Academy of Country Music Awards winner, Rhett Akins.

In the time since seizing those opportunities, Tyler has made his mark in country music by touring with legends like Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, along with recording more songs. Both his debut album, “Redneck Crazy,” and his most recent album, “Suffer in Peace,” have peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and have made the top five on the Billboard 200 list. Eight of his singles have charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list, including platinum-certified “Redneck Crazy” at No. 2, gold-certified “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” at No. 7, and platinum-certified “Whiskey in My Water” at No. 11. “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” also has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and both his “Redneck Crazy” single and “Whiskey in My Water” have peaked at No. 3 on that list.

“What makes Tyler special goes beyond rising from the herd of competitive talent to become successful,” Director of Marketing, Mary Jewett said. “The time with his fans is what influenced the kind of country singer he has become. His songs dig deep into the hearts of hardship and pride that come with life, which can be unclear, messy, intense, and difficult to trust at times. Guests can relate to the challenges of persevering through tough moments and fighting the good and evil sides of who they are, so we are thrilled for Tyler to take our guests on a unique country music journey that tugs at the emotions in ways few musicians can match.”

Tickets start at $45, and they go on sale at 10AM tomorrow, Friday, February 7th. Guests can purchase tickets at Xperience Players Club, over the phone at 360.474.9740, or online at AngelOfTheWinds.com.

Guests wanting to bowl during the concert can purchase the Xclusive Strikerz Entertainment Xperience! While guests are knocking down pins, they can watch the show on 20-foot projector screens above the lanes and hear the music from the open-concept Rivers Run Event Center right behind them. This Xperience includes two and a half hours of bowling for two guests from 7PM – 9:30PM on Friday, March 27th for only $159! Guests can reserve their lanes in person at the alley or by calling Strikerz at 360.572.3904.

Additionally, the Xtremely-limited Tyler Farr Meet and Greet Package is $359 and offers guests two premium tickets, two meet & greet passes, and one Deluxe Room for the night of Friday, March 27th. The Tyler Farr Meet and Greet Package is available for purchase by calling the Hotel at 360.474.9740.