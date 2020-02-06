A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020 @ 8pm.