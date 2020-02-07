SIGNS – With Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life in a holding pattern, which everyone seems to know about thanks to the newspapers picking up Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, she can’t seem to escape even at work. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge’s (Jonny Beauchamp) outburst at his last audition he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. After begging for one last audition and waiting to hear if he got the part, he must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse in which she dreams to open up “The Pepper Plant.” Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Hyde also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#102). Original airdate 2/13/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.