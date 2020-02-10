Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TVLine: Supernatural: Sam and Dean’s Younger Alter Ego Returning – With A Twist

 

EW.com: Katy Keene Creators Eventually Want Fans To Design Her Costume – Just Like the Comics

 

Deadline: Casting: All American Cast Erica Peeples For A Recurring Role

 

New York Post: How The Stylish, Fairytale NYC of Katy Keene Came To Life

 

EW.com: Katy Keene Creators Break Down ‘Aspirational’ New Show

Katy Keene — “Pilot” — Image Number: KK101a_0157r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Barbara Nitke/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TV Guide: Will Mon-El Return For Supergirl’s 100th Episode? Chris Wood Sounds Off

 

Variety: Casting: The 100 Star Lindsey Morgan Joins Jared Padalecki In CW’s Walker

 

E! Online: Chris Wood Talks Bringing Kai Parker To Legacies

 

People: Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan To Headline Off-Broadway’s Little Shop Of Horrors Revival

DAVE KOTINSKY/GETTY IMAGES

 

Deadline: Casting: Superman & Lois Casts Couple’s Sons

Comments

Leave a Reply