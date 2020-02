BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham (#512). Original airdate 2/16/2020 @ 9pm.