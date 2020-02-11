SPEAKING UP – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to get back to football in order to impress recruiters, but he must prove to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) he is not pushing himself before he is ready. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is excited about her and Coop’s (Bre-Z) music, but Coop is distracted about what is going on in the streets. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles in believing Asher (Cody Christian) and turns to Billy for help. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) does the right thing and steps up in a big way to help a friend. Meanwhile, as the District Attorney’s race is almost over, Laura (Monet Mazur) tries not to get sidetracked by her opponents smear campaign. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Micah Cyrus (#213). Original airdate 2/17/2020 @ 8pm