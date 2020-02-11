



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT on Tuesday, February 11th at Ingraham High School Auditorium.

Watch the Seattle Symphony play a Community Concert at Ingraham High School. Free.

SEATTLE FESTIVAL OF IMPROV THEATER on Wednesday, February 12th through Saturday, February 16th, 2020 at 3 venues around Seattle.

Enjoy live entertainment by 100 performers during the Seattle Festival of Improv Theater (SFIT) in three University District locations. Some shows are not suitable for children.

VALENTINE’S DINNER CRUISE on Thursday, February 13th through Saturday, February 15th, 2020 in Seattle and Kirkland.

Enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner Cruise on the lakes, departing from the north end of Lake Union.

COMEDY OF LOVE: A VALENTINE’S DAY IMPROV on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at Unexpected Productions in Pike Place Market.

Comedy of Love is an improvised show based on audience suggestions that deals with lust, passion, and heartbreak at Market Theater.

SEATTLE BLIND CAFE on Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at The Seattle Blind Cafe Experience.

Eat a vegetarian dinner family style, with wine and dessert at Seattle Blind Cafe, plus a talk by a blind guest and music performed by a blind orchestra at “Base: Experimental Arts + Space” in Georgetown.

SPIRIT OF THE WEST COWBOY GATHERING on Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 in Ellensburg.

The Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering celebrates traditional cowboy music, poetry, art, gear, and chow in Ellensburg.

NOIR CITY on Friday, February 14th through Thursday, February 20th, 2020 in Seattle.

Noir City screens classic films that are stylish, cynical, and melodramatic at SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

FAMILY SCIENCE DAYS on Friday, February 15th through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

Family Science Days offers interactive science booths for children from kindergarten to grade 12, a live stage show, and the opportunity to talk with scientists at Sheraton Grand Seattle. Free.

WINE ON THE ROCK: WINE & CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 15th through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 on Bainbridge Island.

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate includes wine and chocolate at five island wineries for age 21+. Optional childcare for age 4.5+.

FLY FISHING SHOW on Saturday, February 15th through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The Fly Fishing Show has casting demonstrations, seminars, celebrity speakers, fly-tying materials, rods, and reels at Lynnwood Convention Center. The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) on Saturday evening requires a separate ticket.

RED WINE AND CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 15th through Sunday, February 16th, 2020 in Lake Chelan!

Taste pairings of wine and chocolate at a dozen small wineries during Red Wine & Chocolate.

RED WINE & CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 15th through Monday, February 17th, 2020 in Yakima Valley Wineries!

Bring your own glass to taste wine & chocolate pairings at 40 participating wineries in the Yakima Valley during Red Wine & Chocolate. Buy a $37.50 Premier Pass or pay at each winery.

MOVIN’ AROUND THE WORLD: WINTER on Saturday, February 15th through Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the Seattle Center!

Movin’ Around the World promises family-friendly “music, dance, and hands on activities” from cultures around the world at Seattle Center Armory. Held in February and April. Donation.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW on Saturday, February 15th through Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Seattle Home Show has exhibits about building, remodeling, decorating, and landscaping homes, at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Held in Feb. & Oct.

WILD CHILD WEEKENDS on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

Each paying adult can bring two children for free (age 12 or younger) during Wild Child Weekends at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29.

SEATTLE CAKE CON on Sunday, February 16th through Monday, February 17th, 2020 at Block 41.

Seattle Cake Con is a new event featuring Seattle’s “best and most unique dessert makers for a day of fun, food, and education” with classes, competitions, and samples at Block 41. Children age 12 and younger are free.

Have a great week!