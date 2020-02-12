WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust (#504). Original airdate 2/18/2020 @ 9pm.