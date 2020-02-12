Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, The Flash

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client.  However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure.  Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.  Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020 @ 8pm.

