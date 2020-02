DON’T GO IT ALONE – Harry (Rupert Evans) can’t expel his past so The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) rush to his aid but ultimately he makes a deal with the devil. As The Charmed Ones continue their efforts to restore the Power of Three, they find themselves in the gravest circumstance yet. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#213). Original airdate 2/21/2020 @ 8pm.