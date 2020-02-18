Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
I try to exercise every day – it’s good for my body but also good for my mental health 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/F0ri5rciOr
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) February 13, 2020
I’ll be at @fanexpovancouver today and Monday! Got detained by @501stouterrimgarrison yesterday (really cool charity group) while visiting @ctvnews – got released in time to talk all things Fan Expo and pit bull type dogs with them and later with @globalnews #theflash #pitbullsarelove
V excited to announce this new project! https://t.co/MfIOyHc8wf
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 11, 2020
Years later, I’m still thinking about how creepy Coraline is
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) February 12, 2020
A kill shot is in order.
Who do you think is in Sophie’s cross hairs?
A) Tyler-Because he left her 🤷🏽♀️😆
B) Alice-Because she’s cray 😱🤡
Serious answers only 😆
Tune in to #Batwoman tonight to find out! pic.twitter.com/uPz0wFMnPr
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) February 16, 2020