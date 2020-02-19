



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

NOIR CITY now through Thursday, February 20th, 2020 in Seattle.

Noir City screens classic films that are stylish, cynical, and melodramatic at SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

MOVIN’ AROUND THE WORLD: WINTER now through Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the Seattle Center!

Movin’ Around the World promises family-friendly “music, dance, and hands on activities” from cultures around the world at Seattle Center Armory. Held in February and April. Donation.

SEATTLE HOME SHOW now through Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Seattle Home Show has exhibits about building, remodeling, decorating, and landscaping homes, at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Held in Feb. & Oct.

SEATTLE WINE AND FOOD EXPERIENCE on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at Sodo Park!

Seattle Wine and Food Experience includes three events you can buy separately for age 21+.

Feb. 20 – Comfort food & beverages at Sodo Park

Feb. 21 – Seafood & wine at Union Station

Feb. 22 – Grand tasting at Bell Harbor

2020 SEATTLE ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, February 20th through Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum!

Seattle Asian American Film Festival features Asian American artists who create innovative media, with most screenings at Broadway Performance Hall and Northwest Film Forum.

WINTERGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL on Thursday, February 20th through Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at Hyatt Regency Bellevue!

Wintergrass has dozens of acts on multiple stages, plus workshops and impromptu jams in Bellevue.

SCIENCE OF SPIRITS: LOVE & ATTRACTION on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at Seattle Pacific Science Center!

A ticket to Science of Spirits includes 8 tasting tickets for half-ounce samples, a chance to meet the makers, and access to the planetarium and tropical butterfly house at Pacific Science Center for age 21+.

THROUGH THE EYES OF ART on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)!

Celebrate Black History Month at Through the Eyes of Art, which offers comedy, spoken word, visual art, and access to galleries in the Museum of Pop Culture.

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at People’s Community Center!

“Celebrate the richness of African-American culture, achievements, and contributions” at Black History Celebration with spoken word, dancing, singing, painting, and dinner at People’s Community Center. Free.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Friday, February 21st through Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Erickson Theatre!

Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF) Winter Mini-Fest features works by both Khambatta Dance Company of Seattle and Unplugged Bodies of South Korea at Erickson Theatre.

ALKI WINTER BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 in West Seattle!

Brazilian Carnaval dancers wear outrageous costumes, the band plays music of Brazil, you get a dance lesson, and the most festive costume wins a prize at the Crocodile for age 21+.

CATVIDEOFEST 2020 on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Join cat lovers watching a 80-minute compilation of “the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses” during CatVideoFest [formerly Internet Cat Video Festival] at SIFF Cinema Uptown near Seattle Center.

WILD CHILD WEEKENDS on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park!

Each paying adult can bring two children for free (age 12 or younger) during Wild Child Weekends at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29.

PETIT TROLL PARADE on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at Fremont Sunday Market!

The “tiny” Petit Troll Parade is a flash-mob-style procession of mini-glittery floats pulled through the Fremont Sunday Market. Free.

LATIN FLAIR on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center!

Philharmonia Northwest performs works from Argentina and Spain, including a harp concerto, in its show Latin Flair at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center.

CHILLY HILLY on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 on Bainbridge Island!

Bicycling Magazine called the 33-mile Chilly Hilly one of four classic American rides. Take your bike on the ferry, hit the hills of Bainbridge Island, and then buy a hot meal at the finish line.

Have a great week!