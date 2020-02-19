Calm down, people, Lucy Hale does not want to date John Mayer! The “Pretty Little Liars” alum set the record straight about allegedly wanting to match with the singer on a popular celebrity dating app during an interview with Access Hollywood to promote her new horror film “Fantasy Island,” which hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2020. She clarified, “People are putting that in my mouth. People were asking me who’s on the app and who I’ve seen — John Mayer is on the app. There are a lot of familiar faces on this app, but it’s pretty ridiculous. It’s so funny, like, you get on it and half of the people I already know or have been on dates with.” The actress also chatted about starring in the lead role on “Katy Keene” in addition to overcoming her insecurities in the industry after turning 30. “Katy Keene” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.