NANCY AND THE DREW CREW ZERO IN ON THE LUCY SABLE MURDER CASE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow the latest Lucy Sable murder lead, while simultaneously working to uncover the attempted murder of someone in their community. When both investigations lead back to the same person, Nancy and Nick (Tunji Kasim) confront the suspect with their findings. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#114). Original airdate 2/26/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.