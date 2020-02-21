LETTING GO – Katy (Lucy Hale) decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper’s (Julia Chan) help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) questions his new relationship and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) stands up to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde), which gives her the upper hand. Katherin LaNasa also stars. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Alina Mankin (#104). Original airdate 2/27/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.