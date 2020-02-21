Ashleigh Murray, from the CW’s “Katy Keene” and “Riverdale,” loves giving input in the “Katy Keene” writers’ room. The actor explains why it’s so important to have the opportunity to make conscious choices and ensuring the content she stars in pushes boundaries in the right way. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions. Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions. It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com. Follow us: TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYC FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC #BUILDseries #Interview