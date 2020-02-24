WORSE THAN EXPECTED – The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) comes face to face with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) solicits Julian’s (guest star Eric Balfour) help, and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) uncover a monstrous truth. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stacey N. Harding directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber (#214). Original airdate 2/28/2020