Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Mashable: Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene is Candy-Colored Fashion Fantasy Fun

 

Screen Rant: Supernatural: Unanswered Questions Season 15 Must Answer Before The Show Ends

 

Collider: Ashleigh Murray On Making The Move From Riverdale To Katy Keene

 

Elite Daily: The Video Of KJ Apa Surprising Riverdale Fans Will Put A Smile On Your Face

 

TV Guide: Black Lightning: Most Powerful When Depicting How Black Families Triumph Over Trauma

Black Lightning — “The Book Of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues” — Image BLK202a_0007b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nafessa Williams as Anissa, China Anne McClain as Jennifer and Cress Williams as Jefferson — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

 

Elite Daily: Camille Hyde Reveals Katy Keene Secrets Fans Will Love – Exclusive

