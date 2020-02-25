



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL on Friday, February 21st through Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Erickson Theatre!

Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF) Winter Mini-Fest features works by both Khambatta Dance Company of Seattle and Unplugged Bodies of South Korea at Erickson Theatre.

WILD CHILD WEEKENDS on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park!

Each paying adult can bring two children for free (age 12 or younger) during Wild Child Weekends at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville on Feb. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29.

NORTHWEST FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL on Wednesday, February 26th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Washington State Convention Center!

February is a great time to be indoors at Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. Garden displays, seminars, and hundreds of vendors fill the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. The $250 Opening-Night Party & Auction on Feb. 25 supports the arboretum.

SEWING & STITCHERY EXPO on Thursday, February 27th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 in Puyallup!

Browse 400 booths and attend seminars at the Sewing and Stitchery Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE on Thursday, February 27th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Northwest Film Forum!

See the best and brightest in international cinema for children ages 3 to 14 at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle at Northwest Film Forum.

HEARTS & WINE 2020 on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at The Foundry!

Hearts & Wine is an elegant evening of wine tasting, appetizers, dinner, desserts, and a live auction of wine and travel adventures at The Foundry.

CLIMATE CHANGE // CURIOSITY EXPO on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at the Pacific Science Center!

Discover how climate change affects ecosystems at Curiosity Expo: Climate Change, with hands-on activities, live science shows, games, and local scientists answering questions at Pacific Science Center, plus a talk about “eco anxiety” on Feb. 28.

NORDIC LIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL 2020 on Friday, February 28th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

See contemporary films, both short and long, from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden at Nordic Lights Film Festival at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

WASHINGTON BEER OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 110 craft breweries in Seattle and around the state!

Get special tastings and tours at 110 craft breweries in Seattle and around the state during Washington Beer Open House.

PIKE PLACE MARKET LOVE TASTING EXPERIENCE on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Pike Place Market!

A ticket to Pike Place Market Love Tasting Experience includes 12 tasting pairings in four market shops.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REGIONAL YO-YO CHAMPIONSHIP on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at the Armory at the Seattle Center!

Watch some amazing yo-yo moves at the Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship on the Armory’s stage at the Seattle Center. In previous years, qualifying events and classes were held on the upper floor. Free to watch.

MARDI GRAS 2020 on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Emerald City Trapeze Arts!

Mardi Gras begins with a cocktail party at 7 p.m., followed by an amazing aerial show at 8 p.m., and then a dance party at 9:30 p.m. at Emerald City Trapeze Arts for age 21+. Usually sells out.

30TH ANNUAL PNA WINE TASTE on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Phinney Center!

A ticket to PNA Wine Taste includes 10 tastes of wine, appetizers, live music, and a wine store at Phinney Center for age 21+.

43RD ANNUAL GREEN RIVER GLASS SHOW & SALE on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Kent Commons!

Browse 20th century glass, jewelry, china, pottery, and collectibles displayed on 200 tables at the Green River Glass Show & Sale at Kent Commons for $3.

GOLD, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW 2020 on Saturday, February 29th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

Learn about prospecting, visit prospecting vendors, and see rocks and gems at the Gold, Gem and Mineral Show at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Children age 12 and younger are free.

SO NORTHWEST WOMEN’S SHOW on Saturday, February 29th through Sunday, March 1st, 2020 in Tacoma!

So Northwest Women’s Show features seminars on health and finance, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, celebrity hosts, and hundreds of vendors in the Tacoma Dome.

Have a great week!