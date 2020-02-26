FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#506). Original airdate 3/3/2020.