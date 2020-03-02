Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Variety: How Directing DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Gave Caity Lotz More ‘Empathy’
Gizmodo: Supergirl’s 100th Episode Tackled Its Most Divisive Relationship
Buzzfeed: Lucy Hale Answered All Of Our Burning Questions & For That We Are Eternally Grateful
POPSUGAR: Katy Keene’s Sound Track Is Just As Fun And Upbeat As The Show
TVLine: The Flash Photos: A ‘New’ Wally West Returns For Pivotal Mythology Episode
EW.com: Supernatural Is Bringing Back Another Old Foe For Its Final Season