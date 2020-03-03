SEASON FINALE

When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about. Billy (Taye Diggs) makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is focused on trying to get Coop (Bre-Z) a tour for the summer but isn’t having much luck, so she comes up with a different strategy that makes everyone happy. Asher (Cody Christian) has an opportunity to spend the summer with his mom but isn’t sure if he should go. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with what she will do over the summer and Jordan (Michael Evans) makes a Hail Mary in his personal life. Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#216). Original airdate 3/9/2020 @ 8pm