



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE now through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the Northwest Film Forum!

See the best and brightest in international cinema for children ages 3 to 14 at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle at Northwest Film Forum.

COASTAL CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Crown Alley Irish Pub!

Coastal Celtic Music Festival includes 12 bands playing in five venues over 3 days in Ocean Park.

HOLI HAI: INDIA’S FESTIVAL OF COLORS on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Nectar Lounge!

Wear white and get covered in powdered color at outdoor stations at Holi Hai, which includes a dance performance, dance lesson, DJ dance music, and drink specials at the Nectar Lounge in Fremont. (The 1 p.m. show is for all ages; 9 p.m. show is for age 21+. Color is distributed two hours after the starting time.)

BALKAN NIGHT NORTHWEST on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at St. Demetrios Hall!

Balkan Night Northwest features dozens of bands, dancing, performances, and food and drink for sale at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox. Children younger than age 10 are free. [Balkan countries are located between Italy and Turkey.]

CABERNET CLASSIC on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Porsche Bellevue!

Taste Cabernet Sauvignon from 30 producers with appetizers and DJ music at the Cabernet Classic in the showrooms of Porsche Bellevue.

POVERTY BAY WINE FESTIVAL 2020 on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Highline Community College!

Enjoy live music, a magician, tastes of wine from 20 Washington wineries, and food to sample and buy at Poverty Bay Wine Festival in building 28 at Highline Community College for age 21+ to support charity.

SNOHOMISH WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Thomas Family Farm!

Snohomish Wine Festival pours 70 wines and sells food truck fare at Crossroads in Snohomish for age 21+.

SEATTLE BIKE AND OUTDOOR FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 7th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Check out vendors of bikes, bike gear, travel accessories, and fitness equipment at the Seattle Bike & Outdoor Show at CenturyLink Field Event Center. It also has test ride areas, a rock wall, and stage shows. Free for children age 12 and younger.

SEATTLE GOLF SHOW on Saturday, March 7th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Seattle Golf Show has 150 exhibitors, free lessons, and challenges with prizes at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Free for children age 12 and younger.

SEATTLE MINIATURE SHOW on Saturday, March 7th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 in Tukwila!

Seattle Miniature Show has workshops, exhibits, and vendors at the DoubleTree Suites, Southcenter. Children under age 12 are free. Children age 6 to 16 can register onsite for a free 2 p.m. class.

LEMAY WINE, SPIRITS AND CHOCOLOATE 2020 on Saturday, March 7th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at Marymount Event Center!

Taste wine, spirits, and chocolate from 40 vendors, and see three rooms of vintage cars at Wine, Spirits & Chocolate at Marymount Event Center for age 21+.

MUSSELFEST on Saturday, March 7th through Sunday, March 8th, 2020 in Coupeville!

Penn Cove MusselFest offers chowder, cooking demonstrations, mussel farm tours by boat, a beer & wine garden, mussel-eating competitions, and kids’ activities in Coupeville on Whidbey Island. Free.

ST. PATRICK’s DAY 5K on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Titlow Park!

March 7 – St. Patrick’s Day 5K is on the trails of Titlow Park (south of the Narrows Bridge).

CELEBRATE ASIA on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at Benaroya Hall!

Celebrate Asia “honors Seattle’s Asian American community through exploring the rich musical traditions of Asian countries” at Benaroya Hall. Enjoy entertainment from China, India, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines in the lobby before and after the concert.