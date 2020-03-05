TRUTH – While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devasting truth. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#116). Original airdate 3/11/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.