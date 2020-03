BACK FROM THE DEAD — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) confront Bret (guest star Sean Depner), Donna (guest star Sarah Desjardins) and Professor DuPont (guest star Malcolm Stewart) and unravel their plan to commit the perfect murder. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star.Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#416). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 @ 8pm