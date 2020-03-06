ROYAL TREATMENT – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to move on from KO (Zane Holtz), she once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Pepper (Julia Chan) is confronted about what she is up to but is surprised about the proposal she receives instead. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly’s Crisis to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is surprised by his mother’s reaction. Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is nervous about her mother coming to town to hear her EP release and of course meeting Alexander (Lucien Laviscount). Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Charles Randolph Wright directed the episode written by Davia Carter (#106). Original airdate 3/12/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.