CRACKING THE CASE — In order to deal with their recent trauma, Emma (guest star Karen David) suggests the students participate in a group simulation that transports them to a film noir world. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) quickly learn they must confront their conflicts head-on or risk facing the game’s catastrophic consequences. Matthew Davis also stars. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg (#214). Original airdate 3/12/2020 @ 9pm.