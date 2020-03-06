The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion. Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) executive produces STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.