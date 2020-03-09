Filed Under:Batwoman, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter.  Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth's killer.  Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#115).  Original airdate 3/15/2020 @ 8pm.

