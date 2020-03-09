Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Today is Super Tuesday, I’m on the Supernatural set & it’s Super Important that we all vote in the primaries. This is who I’m supporting. Who are you voting for? Text me “VOTING4” and let’s have a civil conversation about it. (323) 405-9939 pic.twitter.com/MleHLCSDoV — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 3, 2020

#HappyBirthday to my brother in arms (and the one time I was actually in his arms)—@nickzano!!!🎉

Through good times and bad, we’ve made the best of it and usually end up making each other laugh. 🙏🏼👊🏻🧡 https://t.co/D38lepIy9k — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) March 8, 2020

Can’t believe we lost Luke one year ago. It genuinely still feels very surreal.

We miss him so much. Hard to say anything else that expresses the magnitude of his not being here. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 5, 2020

VOTE. VOTE. VOTE. VOTE. VOTE. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) March 3, 2020

Next time I have to live tweet by myself . I’ve been sitting here with my parents . Dad telling me how he got recognized at CVS for being a social media influencer , mom asking me if Mary and Kate are dating and Kodah has been chewing my hair extensions. — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) March 9, 2020

Friendly reminder 🙂

Always strive to be kind.

Even when you wanna pop off and be mad, allow yourself to feel your emotions but let your response/reaction be kind. Kindness towards others-Kindness towards yourself. No matter what. Kindness goes a long way 💛 — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) March 7, 2020

aunt lucy loves you forever and ever and always ❣️ pic.twitter.com/VjWwrAEN1h — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) March 6, 2020