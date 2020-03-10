



Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) is set as a series regular in The CW drama pilot The Republic of Sarah. Alvarez will play Maya. After her mother’s imprisonment in Los Angeles, Maya is sent to Greylock to live with her estranged father. She struggles to adapt to life in rural New England at first, but with some help from her mentor, Sarah, she takes the first steps toward finding herself in her new home.

