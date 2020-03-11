



Hope Lauren (Supergirl) is set as a series regular in The CW drama pilot The Republic of Sarah. Lauren is Corinne. A bubbly girl next door, Corinne is Sarah’s devoted best friend. She’s fun, friendly, and quick with a laugh… but the claws come out the moment somebody she cares about is threatened. After a whirlwind teenage romance with Sarah’s brother, Danny, Corinne has settled into domestic life as a mother and a teacher, but she can’t help wondering what might’ve been with Danny.

