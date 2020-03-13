A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#107). Original airdate 3/19/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.