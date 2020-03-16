Filed Under:Batwoman, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news.  Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task.  Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.  Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116). Original airdate 3/22/2020 @ 8pm.  Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

 

 

 

 

 

