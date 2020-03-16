FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116). Original airdate 3/22/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.