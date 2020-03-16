



Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) is set as series regulars in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger. Brinson will play Stella Walker. Sixteen years old, insolent and riding an emotional rollercoaster, Stella is Walker’s teenage daughter. Headstrong and smart as hell, she resents her dad for being absent – and she’s not about to forgive him anytime soon. Her unrest leads her to ask questions Walker isn’t ready to answer. Click HERE to read more.