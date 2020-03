Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) joins the cast of The CW’s Walker. Culley will portray Arlo Walker. Fourteen years old, sweet, sincere and quietly smart, Arlo is Walker’s son. Arlo rabidly consumes information and is eager to learn any skill that will help, please and impress his family. Unlike his sister, he doesn’t want to cause a stir. In other words, a time bomb. Click HERE to read more.