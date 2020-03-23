Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Wondering what to do while you’re #socialdistancing ? Watch tonight’s all new episode of @CW_TheFlash with both Killer Frost and Caitlin! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3H8lzlSSu1 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 17, 2020

I am reading several articles re: animal shelters right now. Many are seeking people to foster animals during the outbreak and will provide supplies to those willing to help. If you are able to take one in, please contact your local facility. #SPNFamily #SavingPuppiesHuntingTP — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 17, 2020

Make sure you stay home, find happiness in the little things, take time for self-reflection & figure out ways to help our community from afar. Call a grandparent, donate to meals on wheels, leave a meal for elderly/immunocompromised neighbors, foster an animal. Anything counts 🤍 — Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) March 16, 2020

Our leaders failed us. But we don’t have to fail each other. https://t.co/xTDIOn7opd pic.twitter.com/00hkgaCgVT — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 22, 2020

hopefully brings a little smile to your face 😇🙏🏻 https://t.co/sYGEe4E3y1 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 21, 2020

Finally starting Season 2 sex education Heheheheeh — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) March 20, 2020

Scooby gang here. We’re on a mission, a mission to #SaveMax. Couldn’t imagine better company. Get ready for more of SEASON 2! #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/gmpNiYYxpH — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) March 17, 2020

Since we're all indoors and doing nothing, might as well drop some more #TheHalfOfIt content. Hehe @NetflixFilm 😉 pic.twitter.com/5DGcY7gOCb — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) March 21, 2020

I hope everyone is staying safe, healthy, and taking all necessary precautions 💞 please take care of both your physical and mental wellbeing during this uncertain time — Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) March 18, 2020

Hope everyone is staying safe & healthy ❤️ Social distancing makes for a GREAT time to binge watch Season 1 of @CWInTheDark before Season 2 airs on May 28th!! — Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) March 18, 2020