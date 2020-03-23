Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Wondering what to do while you’re #socialdistancing ? Watch tonight’s all new episode of @CW_TheFlash with both Killer Frost and Caitlin! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/3H8lzlSSu1
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 17, 2020
I am reading several articles re: animal shelters right now. Many are seeking people to foster animals during the outbreak and will provide supplies to those willing to help. If you are able to take one in, please contact your local facility. #SPNFamily #SavingPuppiesHuntingTP
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 17, 2020
Make sure you stay home, find happiness in the little things, take time for self-reflection & figure out ways to help our community from afar. Call a grandparent, donate to meals on wheels, leave a meal for elderly/immunocompromised neighbors, foster an animal. Anything counts 🤍
— Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) March 16, 2020
Our leaders failed us. But we don’t have to fail each other. https://t.co/xTDIOn7opd pic.twitter.com/00hkgaCgVT
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 22, 2020
Feeling a little helpless, and my fingers are itching to create… For my own sanity and that of those around me, I decided to sew some washable surgical-mask covers to help medical professionals protect & prolong the use of their N95 masks (don’t know how to make those—yet!). #IDontHaveOneButIfIDidItWouldBeSparkly Link in bio to learn more!
#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/2Fm7rpqfiY
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) March 17, 2020
hopefully brings a little smile to your face 😇🙏🏻 https://t.co/sYGEe4E3y1
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 21, 2020
Finally starting Season 2 sex education Heheheheeh
— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) March 20, 2020
my cuddly lil quarantine companion. don’t know what i’d do without her. pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home! i adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help 🧚🏽♀️🧚🏽♀️🧚🏽♀️♥️
Scooby gang here. We’re on a mission, a mission to #SaveMax. Couldn’t imagine better company. Get ready for more of SEASON 2! #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/gmpNiYYxpH
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) March 17, 2020
Since we're all indoors and doing nothing, might as well drop some more #TheHalfOfIt content. Hehe @NetflixFilm 😉 pic.twitter.com/5DGcY7gOCb
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) March 21, 2020
I hope everyone is staying safe, healthy, and taking all necessary precautions 💞 please take care of both your physical and mental wellbeing during this uncertain time
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) March 18, 2020
Hope everyone is staying safe & healthy ❤️ Social distancing makes for a GREAT time to binge watch Season 1 of @CWInTheDark before Season 2 airs on May 28th!!
— Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) March 18, 2020
Attention- #Dynasty is back next Friday with new episodes! This is your chance to binge your little hearts out on Netflix & catch up so you can watch live on Friday! I know you have time. For those who can’t watch live, catch up on 1&2 so you’re ready for S3 to drop! Let’s go! 🍾
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) March 18, 2020