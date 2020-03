DIE TRYING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#215). Original airdate 3/27/2020 @ 8pm