REALITY BITES – Fallon (Liz Gillies) offers to keep an eye on Connor (John Jackson Hunter) while Liam (Adam Huber) follows a lead on his baby mama. Dominique (Michael Michele) and Vanessa (guest star Jade Payton) put the wheels in motion for a reality show and get Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) to play along, while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) looks after Beto (Geovanni Gopradi). Also starring Elaine Hendrix, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente, and Sam Underwood. Andi Behring directed the episode written by Jenna Richman (#315). Original airdate 3/27/2020 @ 9pm.