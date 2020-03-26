



Given the seriousness of the ongoingoutbreak, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort and the Stillaguamish Tribe, out of an abundance of caution, will be following Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate regarding the March 23stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses. We have therefore made the tough decision to

Our goal is to reopen on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 6AM, however we will continually assess our opening date as any new information is released. Once reopened, we will continue to ensure that our cleaning standards exceed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State, Gov. Inslee, and tribal health organizations to help ensure COVID-19 is contained.

The continued safety of our guests, Team Members, the Stillaguamish Tribe, and community is our No. 1 priority at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort. We are all in this together and wish the community a safe and speedy recovery.

We are will continue to closely monitor all available facts and updates regarding COVID-19. We encourage guests to visit AngelOfTheWinds.com and follow us on social media to stay up to date on any additional changes to the property’s operation. For more information on COVID-19, please visit the CDC website.