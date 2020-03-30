Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Anyone else back on a Solitaire kick? 😂 What games are you playing during this #quarantinelife ? pic.twitter.com/IRXclSR0h4
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) March 24, 2020
#SocialDistanceAndChill https://t.co/USYLGkV4vR
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 23, 2020
SOCIAL DISTANCING!!!
(Also, notice the kids painted the dog when I was distracted. This is after a bath.) pic.twitter.com/tAGnWbYVlA
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 25, 2020
We tried so hard to take a cool pic together as #SuperAlex but it just got sillier and sillier 🤪 I love you @lisa_chandler_ I’m so lucky to have you by my side! You are an absolute badass AND hero in your own right! The stunt departments in film and tv do not get enough credit… you’re why we actors look so cool!!! #AwardsForStuntPerformers
Quarantine must be really good for tik tok business pic.twitter.com/RGfqxX4Pvg
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) March 29, 2020
Just realized that this pic looks like the family portrait you get once you create a family in The Sims pic.twitter.com/1bnF5zhmE1
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 30, 2020
It’s weird not being able to see any family or my friends on my birthday. A lil sad today. Hope everyone’s staying strong out there ♥️
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) March 23, 2020
Is this too much right now? #RoswellNM #SaveMax
We’re back tonight at 9/8c on @thecw. Decided it’s time to bring the #RoswellNMWineSippingGame back. Am I right or am I right? pic.twitter.com/AP2tAo633G
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) March 23, 2020
Ummm I love you pic.twitter.com/jDr6HiutHu
— Michael Vlamis (@MichaelVlamis) March 27, 2020
This video was originally intended for the #22PushUp challenge for Veterans Mental Health Awareness—but couldn’t be posted b/c of Crossover spoilers back in 2016. Now it’s in support of them & all the healthcare workers out on the front lines being true SUPERHEROES! Thank you!!! 🙏🏼🧡👊🏻 #HCWshoutout And it’s also in response to @courtneyfordhere’s challenge! 👊🏻😉 #TheATOM #StayHomeSaveLives
👋🏼 guys. Since most of us are home by our phones, I thought I’d take the lead of so many others and try to create spaces for community and learning! I was thinking about doing some Instagram lives with different friends – who know a lot more than me – on topics like art, health, the environment etc…what do you think? Is there anything you’d like to learn about or hear about? If you have any ideas let me know in the comments below xx
me catching a glimpse of my quarantine self in the mirror 😳 pic.twitter.com/GeZqx458B2
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) March 27, 2020
TIGER KING IS INSANE!!
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) March 24, 2020