Filed Under:cw network, CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Let’s. 📷: @photo_mocavanagh

A post shared by Tom Cavanagh (@cavanaghtom) on

View this post on Instagram

Eddie

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

Lovely humans October 2nd 1:27pm 2019

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning Thoughts #tigerkingnetflix #quarantine 🐯

A post shared by Christine Adams (@officialchristineadams) on

View this post on Instagram

Hope everyone is staying happy and healthy ❤️

A post shared by Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) on

View this post on Instagram

a little angel falls asleep

A post shared by Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) on

View this post on Instagram

in a fairytale 🥀

A post shared by Danielle Rose Russell (@danielleroserussell) on

View this post on Instagram

CW Upfronts 2019 miss u

A post shared by Perry (@perrymattfeld) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply