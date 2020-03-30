



Heaven Sent Fried Chicken announced that they now offer gluten-free fried chicken exclusively at their Everett location, Monday through Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM. For the past 36 years, Ezell has been dedicated to creating fresh, quality home-cooked meals for his customers. To continue this commitment, calling ahead for gluten-free options is advised before picking up your cooked-to-order meal!

Please note, that in further efforts to protect their communities, the dining areas in both of their locations will be temporarily closed. However, all Heaven Sent Fried Chicken’s locations are happy to place take-out orders for their delicious fresh-made chicken and wholesome sides.

Heaven Sent Fried Chicken

615 112th St SE, Everett, WA 98208

425-267-9672

For more information and menu for Heaven Sent Fried Chicken, click here