



Several Television shows have temporarily ceased production amidst the coronavirus pandemic, including The CW. Yesterday, the network announced the return of new episodes of shows like ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Flash!’

Following their announcement that DC’s Stargirl and In the Dark‘s season 2 premiere date will be moved (both will fill the previous timeslots of The Flash and Legacies), The CW Network set dates for the return of these favorite series. Mark your calendars for the below notable dates:

Wednesday, April 8

9:00 pm: Nancy Drew

Wednesday, April 15

8:00 pm: Riverdale

Thursday, April 16

8:00 pm: Katy Keene

9:00 pm: In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, April 21

8:00 pm: The Flash

9:00 pm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Sunday, April 26

8:00 pm: Batwoman

9:00 pm: Supergirl



Tuesday, May 19

8:00 pm: DC’s Stargirl (Season Premiere)

Supernatural‘s return still remains a question mark. Episode 13, entitled “Destiny’s Child” marks its last new episode and it sounds like fans will have to continue to wait for the series to wrap up. Showrunner Andrew Dabb tweeted, “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.” According to TVInsider, he promised “some special treats” and that they will “finish the series.”